New Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Outfits Entice

1 hour ago
7 Comments
by Rift

Sangoku Musou 8 (Dynasty Warriors 9 in the west) will soon be releasing new DLC outfits in Japan, perhaps another attempt to try and recuperate from its horrible Steam ratings from a while back.

The spicy outfits are mostly generic but will surely be coveted by obsessive collectors nonetheless:

Unfortunately, the game’s Steam ratings have not really improved since the game’s February release:

The costumes will be available in Japan on January 17th, there has been no information regarding their arrival in the west.

