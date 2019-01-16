New Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Outfits Entice

Sangoku Musou 8 (Dynasty Warriors 9 in the west) will soon be releasing new DLC outfits in Japan, perhaps another attempt to try and recuperate from its horrible Steam ratings from a while back.

The spicy outfits are mostly generic but will surely be coveted by obsessive collectors nonetheless:

Unfortunately, the game’s Steam ratings have not really improved since the game’s February release:

The costumes will be available in Japan on January 17th, there has been no information regarding their arrival in the west.