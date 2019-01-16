Marchen Madchen Final Episodes Delayed Again

Marchen Madchen‘s potentially minuscule fanbase has been met with misfortune once again as the previously delayed anime has had both its final two episodes and 6th BD release delayed for a second time.

Issues with the series began when the anime took a three-week hiatus only to produce a grotesquely low-quality 9th episode, unfortunately leading to the final two episodes being canceled.

Despite the BD fixing the atrocious 9th episode and the final two episodes looking likely to eventually come by way of BD, the official Marchen Madchen website has announced that the final 6th volume has been delayed from January 30th to May 30th due to various unspecified circumstances:

The final two episodes were also delayed to “April and after”, though the medium through which the episodes would be delivered was not clarified.