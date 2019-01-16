Fate/Grand Order Goes On US Tour

Aniplex of America has announced via their official website that Fate/Grand Order will be getting its own U.S.A. Tour event meant to promote the popular mobile game.

The opening event in Los Angeles will include voice actors Kana Ueda (Rin Tohsaka, Ishtar) and Satoshi Tsuruoka (Arash, Gilles de Rais, Caligula Spartacus) as well as Fate/Grand Order producer Yousuke Shiokawa as panelists.

The event will also feature a monument set-piece, a Noble Phantasm display area, a memorial message wall, a photo-op area, the “Fate/Grand Order VR Experience”, a play area for the “Fate/Grand Order Duel -collection figure-” board game and other attractive stage events.

The event schedule:

California Market Center, Los Angeles Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 6PM-9PM(Pre-show Night) Sunday, February 24th, 2019 10AM-6PM Anime Central May 17th – 19th Hyatt Regency O’Hare and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (Rosemont, IL) Anime Expo July 4th – 7th Los Angeles Convention Center (Los Angeles, CA) Anime Weekend Atlanta October 31st – November 3rd Renaissance Waverly & Cobb Galleria Center

(Atlanta, GA) Anime NYC November 15th – November 17th Javits Center (New York, NY)