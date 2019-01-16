Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru Anime Ready To Pump Iron

An anime has been announced for female-focused fitness anime “Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru”, another series that may motivate overweight watchers into changing their unhealthy habits with sweaty girls performing suggestive exercises.

Character design will be handled by Ai Kikuchi (NEW GAME!) and Mitsue Yamazaki (Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai) will be directing – the anime will be produced by Dogakobo.

A summary of the manga:

Sakura Hibiki is your average high school girl, with a voracious appetite. Noticing her clothes tightening in lieu of her slowly expanding waistline she decides to look into enrolling in the nearby gym. There she runs into a girl from her grade named Souryuuin Akemi. Akemi, who has a muscle fetish tries to get Hibiki to enroll in the gym despite its high ratio of macho men. Thankfully a beautiful trainer, Machio, appears and unknowingly convinces her to enroll and start her quest to a great body.

Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru can potentially promote healthy lifestyles come its summer debut.