Darling In The Franxx Manga To Diverge From Anime

The manga version of Darling in the Franxx is to diverge from the anime, according to artist Kentaro Yabuki.

Artist Kentaro Yabuki has said in a post on the Shounen Jump+ website that the manga version of fascist propaganda anime Darling in the Franxx will begin to diverge from the plot of the anime from chapter 37 onwards.

The artist added that the manga is to be the “ultimate what-if route”, and that the ability to tell an alternative story is the reason why the manga has continued after the anime came to an end.

In addition to posting information about the manga, Yabuki also published ecchi images of Miku and Kokoro in swimsuits, along with a naked Zero Two drying herself with a towel.