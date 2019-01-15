1.3 Million Play Resident Evil 2 ‘1-Shot Demo’

Capcom’s Resident Evil.net page has been tracking official player stats for every person that took a swing at the Resident Evil 2 remake “1-Shot Demo”. According to the website, almost 1.4 million players have given the demo a try.

Despite the impressive number of demo players, only 28% have fully completed the time-limited version. It’s uncertain if the statistics are affected by PC players “resetting” their 30-minute clocks and trying the demo until they succeed.

Upon the game’s release, more stats for the demo as well as the full release will be made available via the Resident Evil.net service.

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019. The “1-Shot Demo” is also available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC until the end of January.