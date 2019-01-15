More Elf Girls Raped In Jhana The Elf of Darkness

Jhana The Elf of Darkness has offered a slightly more active RPG as the game has players controlling a luscious dark elf and issuing attacks in real-time, failure – of course – rewards players with an erotic rape sequence.

Taking place after the vanquishing of the demon lord, the demon realm has been thrown into chaos as humans have ravaged the land and its resources – elf heroine Jhana has her sister Nina stolen away by humans and must go on an adventure to rescue her.

The ravishing art of “Jhana The Elf of Darkness” can be ogled profusely when buyers purchase the title now.