Japanese Government To Investigate “Gaming Disorder”

The Japanese government is set to investigate the effects of “gaming disorder”, perhaps as a result of its classification by the World Health Organization.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is planning to begin an investigation into the effects of gaming disorder, due to concerns that addiction to video games is causing difficulty in some young people’s lives. These concerns have been compounded by the fact that the World Health Organization is recognising gaming disorder – in which games are heavily prioritized over real life – as a genuine illness.

The Ministry plans to send surveys to 6,000 randomly chosen people in their teens and twenties in order to gather more information about how gaming affects them. The ministry adds that the study is likely to be a world first and that it will look at both preventative and therapeutic measures in order to destroy the scourge of gaming addiction.