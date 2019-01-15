Horror Game Devotion Explores Religious Trappings

Taiwanese indie developer Red Candle Games has released a brand new trailer for their horror exploration game “Devotion”.

Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game depicting the life of a family shadowed by religious belief. It explores a 1980’s Taiwan apartment-complex lost in time and gradually shifting into a hellish nightmare. The players will delve into the vows each member of the family has made and witness their devotion.

More about the game’s story:

You step into your apartment, 80s music drifts through the air, an idol show plays on the television; a nostalgic setting surely, but what is this feeling of unease? You question this place you used to call “home,” noticing as it distorts with every shift of your eyes, anxious as your surroundings skirt the precipice of the extraordinary. As you push through each memory, uncovering the layers of each mystery, you may find buried in this home, the unsettling truth of those who lived here.

The religiously symbolic trailer:

Devotion will be coming out for the PC via Steam on the 19th of February, 2019.