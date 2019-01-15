You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Gillette Ad Despises Their Main Male Demographic

1 hour ago
16 Comments
by Rift

Male-focused razor company Gillette has decided they need to do more than just sell razors as their latest ad has delved into politics, leading to them being bombarded with hate for painting a perspective that straight white men are the only ones capable of wrongdoings.

The current count of dislikes on the video:

The reviled ad points out numerous instances of “evil sins” carried out by men (and apparently not at all done by women):

Some of the video’s innumerably negative comments (with some claiming that the company has been deleting comments):

16 Comments