You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Movie Has Passionate Sex Scene

58 mins ago
9 Comments
by Rift

A video recorded from within a theater playing the “Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II Lost Butterfly” film has been accruing attention online as it reveals a sex scene had between two of the film’s characters.

Fate fans have been admiring the faithfulness to the source material, even if the sex scene is not as graphic as they may have likely hoped – the romantic video:

Those who did not see the movie will surely be eager to purchase the BD in the future, if not solely due to this sexy scene – Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II Lost Butterfly recently made its way to theaters in Japan and will come to the west sometime in 2019.

Tags

Anime, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments