Black-haired beauty Bayonetta will be gracing the gacha-laden smartphone game in the SMT series, “Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation“, a turn of events that will likely lead to players praying to the RNG gods in hopes of acquiring the new content.

The uninformative teaser video:

Further details on the collaboration will be divulged in the future – Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation can be played on iOS and Android now.