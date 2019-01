Bandai Namco’s jet fighter simulator and action game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has finally received a launch trailer going over the most important parts of the game.

The official launch trailer presents plenty of gameplay from the story mode together with the title’s main characters and antagonists:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18th, 2019 and for PC on February 1st, 2019.