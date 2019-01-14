“Stalker” Scorches Seven Cars During Anime Convention

A supposed “obsessive stalker” was discovered to be the culprit who set fire to a vehicle in the parking lot of a California hotel, an act that led to the damage of about seven vehicles.

A fire was reported before 2 A.M. at the parking lot of Ontario’s Azure Hotel & Suites, with authorities explaining that one car was initially set ablaze; the resulting flames then spread to nearby vehicles.

The hotel’s night manager provided surveillance footage depicting one man walking up to the aforementioned vehicle before pouring two cans of gasoline on it and throwing a match; which had no effect and led to the criminal using a lighter instead.

The “Anime Los Angeles” convention was happening next door and many of its attendees were staying at the hotel, with the arsonist apparently targeting the vehicle of a female cosplayer who was also participating at the event.

According to the GoFundMe page she set up after the fire in order to replace her car, she claims that her car was targeted by an “obsessed stalker” – Kotaku also mentioned that the suspect has already been arrested after the cosplayer and her husband identified the stalker via the CCTV footage.