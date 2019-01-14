Resident Evil 2 Now With PS1 Graphics

The recently released PC version of Resident Evil 2‘s “1-Shot Demo” can be graphically adjusted to almost look like a PlayStation One title.

Players who have downloaded the PC version of Resident Evil 2’s “1-Shot Demo” will find that the game’s graphical settings can be tweaked to make it look absolutely gorgeous or like it was released decades ago.

The very lowest of settings, including the lowest possible resolution up-scaled to HD proportions, with all modern graphical bells and whistles turned off make the game look positively retro.

A small gallery demonstrating Resident Evil 2’s pixelated prowess:

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.