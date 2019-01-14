Nintendo Switch NES Online Service May Soon Offer SNES Games

Data miners discovered string text for multiple SNES titles hidden away within the data for the Nintendo Switch’s “NES Online” service (which allows users to play NES games on their Switch), perhaps indicating that SNES titles may be coming in the future.

The Japanese text was added in with a recent update:

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Demon’s Crest

Yoshi’s Island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dreamland 3

Pop’n’ Twinbee

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Contra III

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Metroid

F-Zero

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2

It has been noted that many of the titles are available through the “SNES Classic Edition” which was sold two years ago.

Aside from strings, four different “emulator types” were happened upon in the data: “Kachikachi”, which is used for the NES Classic and the current NES titles offered through the Nintendo Switch, “Canoe”, used for the SNES Classic, “Hiyoko” and “Count” – the last two currently being unknown.

This has caused some to theorize that titles from other Nintendo consoles might also arrive onto the service.