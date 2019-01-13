Two New Games Announced For Kemono Friends

The Kemono Friends 3 Twitter account has announced the animal girl franchise will be getting two new games: one for arcades and one for mobile devices.

“Kemono Friend 3: Planet Tours” will be an all-ages card arcade game and will debut at the JAEPO event on January 25-27. The smartphone game simply titled “Kemono Friends 3” will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Both of the titles will be launching sometime this year.

Pre-registrations for the mobile game are currently open with the promise that once the game reaches 10,000, a new anime short for the series will be produced.