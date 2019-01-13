Super Robot Wars T Trailer Looks Over Original Characters & More

The latest entry into the Super Robot Wars series, Super Robot Wars T, has received a brand new trailer introducing new original characters and mecha.

All the three new characters – Toiktou Saizou, Sakurai Sagiri and Amasaki Rami – were designed by artist Nisieda. The new original robot added to the series called “Tiranade” was designed by veteran mecha illustrator Hidetaka Tenjin.

The lengthy trailer showcasing all the new and old series to the Super Robot Wars franchise:

Super Robot Wars T will come out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March, 2019 in Japan, as well as in Southeast Asia accompanied by English subtitles.