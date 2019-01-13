Soulja Boy’s Console Endeavors Return With Bootleg Vita

Not long after having to “boss up” with his previous Nintendo encounter, Soulja Boy has continued to pursue his dream of having his own console by putting another bootleg up for sale, this time very clearly fabricating the technology and likeness of the PS Vita.

Pictures of the “SouljaGame Handheld“, which normally costs a blasphemous $200 but is currently on sale for $100:

The Vita in comparison:

Humorously enough, the device even imitates PlayStation’s notable symbols on the back, though perhaps Soulja Boy is intentionally trying to fill the coffers of game companies with these blatant rip-off consoles.

It is highly expected that Sony will soon pursue legal action against the uninformed would-be rapper.