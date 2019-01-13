You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Soul Of Phantasm Slays Sex-Crazed Beasts

2 hours ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Soul Of Phantasm has offered an erotic side-scrolling experience as players control a sexy bionoid girl as she fights evil monstrosities, a rather standard formula that leads to the female heroine being violated should players fail.

Soul Of Phantasm follows Akari as she wakes up from a deep slumber and has unfortunately lost some parts of her memory, with the title actual possessing a significant amount of story-based content, perfect for those who want more than just sex in their eroge.

The English-translated Soul Of Phantasm can appease the sexual needs of buyers now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

1 Comment