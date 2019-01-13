Gris Ad Actually Rejected Over Instagram Butt

A Facebook spokesperson provided insight on the ad rejection debacle surrounding Devolver Digital’s game “Gris”, with the accused image of a woman not being the source of the “sexually suggestive” content but actually the publisher’s link to their Instagram account.

Devolver Digital had mentioned that an advertisement they sent to Facebook ended up being rejected for possessing sexually suggestive content, with the below image being assumed as the issue:

A Facebook spokesperson, however, informed Polygon that a link to Devolver Digital’s Instagram account present in the ad was the reason for rejection, as the account had an image of a bare male bottom (an image for one of their other titles, “Scum”):

This upset a few fans, as many found it ridiculous that Facebook would deny an ad because of a link leading to a completely different site with content they do not find agreeable (and for a different game no less).