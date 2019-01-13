Gakkou Gurashi! Manga Ending With 12th Volume

Zombie survival manga with cute high school girls Gakkou Gurashi! will be ending with its 12th compiled volume.

The announcement comes directly from the 11th volume of the manga released on the 12th of January and does not provide any additional information about the series ending or the date when it will happen.

Kaihou and Chiba’s Gakkou Gurashi! (School-Live!) manga launched in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward monthly magazine in 2012 and got a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2015.

The live-action movie adaptation will premiere in Japan on the 25th of January this year.