Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Gets New Switch Trailer

The enhanced version of Fairy Fencer: F, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, has gotten a new Nintendo Switch trailer coupled with screenshots.

Fairy Fencer F originally launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, with a PC port in 2015. Advent Dark Force is an enhanced version of the original title with new features, story and more released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016 and ported to the PC in 2017.

The cheesy English-voiced trailer and screenshots:

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force will launch on the Nintendo Switch digitally via Nintendo’s eShop on the 17th of January.