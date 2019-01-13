You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Gets New Switch Trailer

56 mins ago
2 Comments
by Jaster

The enhanced version of Fairy Fencer: F, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, has gotten a new Nintendo Switch trailer coupled with screenshots.

Fairy Fencer F  originally launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, with a PC port in 2015. Advent Dark Force  is an enhanced version of the original title with new features, story and more released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016 and ported to the PC in 2017.

The cheesy English-voiced trailer and screenshots:

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force will launch on the Nintendo Switch digitally via Nintendo’s eShop on the 17th of January.

