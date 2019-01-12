Valve Bans & Delays More Anime Games With No Explanation

More games with anime-style graphics have been forcibly banned or infinitely delayed from release on Steam, a turn of events that will hardly surprise any at this point.

Hentai School Life, a Chinese RPG following a prostitute attempting to return to a normal school life, was expunged from Steam on January 9th; the title was originally postponed several times after being repeatedly denied release:

The game was originally planned to launch on January 17th but it seems Valve took issue with it, no reason has been provided as to why the title was banned – the game’s description seemed to imply that the title had R-18 content:

“This game has a slight sexual harassment event, sexy underwear, a slight voyeurism. In the main line as well as basketball halls, photographic studios, art teachers, third floor women’s toilets, dance classes, swimming pools, all with different degrees of pornography”

Food Girls: You Can Eat The Girl (a visual novel about girls trying to put a stop to the closure of a street marketplace) has supposedly failed the Steam review process three times since November, with the title seemingly being infinitely delayed.

Originally meant to launch December 14th, the title submitted was the all-ages version and only possessed sexual innuendos – why the title failed its reviews was not explained.

Another title affected by Steam’s controlling reach was Moe Reversi, a title slated for a January launch that possessed no actual nudity but was banned from the platform regardless.

The game would reward winning players with images of partially disrobed school girls; and while its Steam page noted that the title had nudity and/or sexual content, the developer has since clarified on Twitter that the game only had visible pantsu:

When asked if Valve ever provided them with an explanation as to why their game was banned, the developer informed that they were given no clear answer:

Slated to arrive in December, Dieselmine also had difficulties getting My Erotic Summer onto Steam, though the anime-style game has now been banned from the platform.

Dieselmine mentioned in November that Valve was taking an extensive amount of time to review the title, though it seems the game was eventually banned regardless and a reason was – of course – not provided.

As previously discussed at length, the games above could have been rejected due to their school settings or the presence of schoolgirls, both touchy subjects that Valve has taken issue within their games.