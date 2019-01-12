You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Stan Lee Immortalized As World of WarCraft NPC

12 mins ago
1 Comment
by Jaster

Deceased comic book legend Stan Lee has been immortalized as an NPC in the latest content patch to Blizzard’s MMORPG World of WarCraft.

With the new 8.1.5 patch launching in the public test realms, players can now find Stan Lee wandering around the keep in Stormwind as the lanky NPC called Stanley.

Wowhead also posted a video showing off where Stanley can be located in Stormwind and what routes he takes around the Alliance city:

A data mining effort has revealed that Stan Lee’s NPC model also wears a black shirt and Horde armor in two other instances, revealing the possibility that the cameo could also be found in other places than Stormwind.

