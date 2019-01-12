Japanese Cafe Offering Employment For The Ugly

Japanese pro wrestler “Shaka” was on a trip visiting Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture when he encountered a peculiar cafe sign recruiting ugly girls for staff positions.

The unusual sign in front of the bar “Dosukoi” lists the following perks for unattractive future employees:

1. Fat girls get an increased hourly wage.

2. Ugly fat girls get even more.

3. Super ugly girls get a lot more.

4. Goblin-like girls will get twice the hourly wage.

5. Girls whose faces look like they’ve been dug out of the garbage get four times the hourly wage.

6. Girls that look like they have some poop on their face will get whatever they want.

Snack bar and cafe “Dosukoi” is known locally for using humorous signs like the one above to attract new customers. At one point they apparently also offered discounts to balding people.

Luckily enough, no one has taken any pictures of the employees yet.