Dead Or Alive 6 Online Beta Test Now Available

An online-only beta test for Dead Or Alive 6 has been made available, finally allowing fans (however many may be left) to try the game for themselves and see if it is still worth purchasing.

Available via both the North American and European PlayStation stores, the 7.7 GB beta requires PlayStation Plus and allows users to play as either Ayane, Diego, Hayabusa, Hayate or Kasui – the official website details what all the beta offers.

One of the bugs that players have already discovered:

While some have been complaining about such things as frame rate and input lag, the beta so far has seemed somewhat favorable to players; it will conclude January 14th.

Dead or Alive 6 launches for Xbox One, PS4, and PC on March 1st.