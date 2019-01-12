AliceSoft Now Working On Erotic Social Games

Eroge developer AliceSoft is looking to delve into the ever profitable world of social games, a fantastic announcement for their numerous loyal fans who will surely be glad to spend all their cash on the inevitable gacha systems that will feature.

AliceSoft’s job offering has them requesting a programmer for work on an adult social game; specifically they want an individual with experience developing web applications using languages such as PHP, Perl, and Java, but work experience is not compulsory – they are willing to accept applicants who have a degree or even those who are self-taught.

The social game itself is meant to be played casually and AliceSoft aims to release their eroge on smartphones and other such devices; AliceSoft has mentioned that the game will be developed internally, additionally allowing the programmer to give their input regarding things other than the game’s code.

AliceSoft isn’t the first eroge developer to have thought up the idea of making a social game with 18+ content, as Taimanin Asagi: Battle Arena, for example, has managed to grow in popularity to the extent that it can also be played overseas.