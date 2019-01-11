Yakusoku no Neverland‘s youthful cuteness has rather quickly been dispelled as its debut episode unveiled a rather frightening secret, sure to be a must-watch for many this season due to this gruesome twist and the mysterious intrigue.
Omake:
Omake:
Death to reptilians!
Predicable as hell. Reminded me Michael Bay’s The Island.
Yeah, right. Rezero’s level of drama :/
