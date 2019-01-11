Top 10 Most Impressive Anime News Of 2018

2018’s most exciting or moving bits of anime-related news have been compiled for this new ranking, unfortunately devolving into consisting mostly of new season announcements, though voters have also honored the deaths of notable contributors to the anime and manga industry.
1. The Death of Mangaka Momoko Sakura
2. The Termination of Gintama‘s Serialization and Its Transference to Jump GIGA
3. Seiyuu Akiko Yajima Retires From the Role of Shin-chan
4. Sword Art Online‘s 3rd Anime Announcement
5. “Detective Conan: Zero no Shikkounin” Became A Smash Hit
6. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun‘s 3rd Anime Announcement
7. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka? 3rd Anime Announcement
8. The Death of Seiyuu Unshou Ishizuka
9. Seishun Buta Yarou Anime Series Announcement
10. New Movie Announcement For City Hunter
