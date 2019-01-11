You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

NGT48 Idol “Doesn’t Feel Alive” After Otaku Attack

4 hours ago
32 Comments
by Ayanami

NGT48 member Maho Yamaguchi has said that she “doesn’t feel like she’s alive” after obsessed fans who attacked her outside her front door were released without charge.

NGT48 idol Maho Yamaguchi has spoken about her trauma at being attacked outside her home by otaku in December. The “fans” had waited outside her front door before grabbing her face and trying to force her inside; the pair of 25-year-old university students claimed that they wanted to have a conversation with the singer. Despite being arrested on assault charges, they were later released without charge.

Regrettably, bad behaviour by fans has become an occupational hazard for idols and seiyuu.

In addition to saying during a livestream event that she no longer feels as if she is alive, Yamaguchi has also given subtle hints that she believes other members of the band, which is a sister group to the more famous AKB48, may have had some involvement, implying that some members of the group are engaged in troubling behaviour such as releasing personal information about other idols.

Yamaguchi followed the livestream by posting several messages on Twitter relating to the attack; the tweets appear to mix explicit affection towards the group with implicit criticisms of it:

I don’t want to say these things. I don’t want to cause trouble for the people who’ve done so much for me. I’ve stayed quiet for a month because I don’t want people to hate NGT48. I asked that reports not mention that I was a member of NGT48 because the group was important to me, and also because I believed that the group would deal with the problem and remove its source.

I don’t want people to hate NGT48. Many of the girls are earnest and trying their best. But I can’t stand the thought of the same thing that happened to me happening to those girls. It’s been so hard for me, and I don’t want those girls, who are so important to me, to have to go through the same thing. I’m the only one who needs to cry. I want to save them from fear and sadness. That’s why I’m telling the truth.

What’s wrong with not having romantic relationships, and with just doing your best to be an idol? What’s wrong with not having a personal connection with fans? Why do people who follow the rules for this idol group have to meet with such frightening situations? Why doesn’t the group protect girls who are earnestly trying their best? Is it right to betray so many fans? I can’t understand why that’s what’s being allowed.

I am sorry for startling everyone with this. Hearing what happened to me has probably been frightening for you all, and I apologize for that, but I hope that my words can be a source of strength for people who are suffering from similar situations. I pray that you will all be safe, healthy, and happy.

Please don’t hate NGT48 for this. The reason it took me so long to decide to speak out is because I care about NGT48. But I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this sort of thing, and so I had no choice but to tell everyone. I am sorry. There are many girls in NGT48 who are earnest and doing their best, and I hope you’ll continue to support Team G [the NGT48 sub-team for which Yamaguchi is vice-captain] in the future.

In other tweets, Yamaguchi said that she had lost a rather significant 4kg in weight in the month since the incident and that she would not be attending an upcoming handshake event.

Tags

Japan, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

32 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    You enter this business knowing fans want your body. Why is she surprised? Seen enough false accusations here in the US to immediately question her story.

    This is a common publicity stunt. She can then sue the alleged assailants and retire like royalty with the subsequent payouts.

    • Anonymous says:

      Careful, the Neo-nazis R*ft caters to will sweep you under the rug and blame her all they can. Women are the reason the world is bad now. Women and brown people. Women, brown people, and anyone who cares about them. Basically anyone that isn’t white and male, its their fault for the shit that happens to them. :^) Do well to remember this, or the NPCs will be after you.

  • Anonymous says:

    While I think more could have been done to protect her, you have to remember that these idols go into the industry for the $$$$. They would have been well aware that a section of their fanbase are crazies. These are the crazies that they exploit with their bullshit voting coupon in CDs so said crazies buy hundreds to get their fav idol to win(And causing a shit load of waste in the process when they dump the CDs). It’s a massive exploitative industry designed to bleed as much money as possible from the fans.

    So I highly doubt she would have been innocent to any of it. She would have known what these people do to get hand shakes and shit. Unfortunately though I guess the legitimate fans will suffer, aka the ones that behave and don’t act abusive/crazy to these idols.

    • Anonymous says:

      lol what the fuck dude, you are legitimately trying to blame her for being kidnapped before a bunch of men are so pathetic they pay hand over fist for this shit? What do you also blame video games for making people violent or booze companies for all the alcoholics?

      It’s not the chicks fault that these guys are fucking degenerate shits, its the degenerate shits fault. She is BLAMELESS in this and to be frank, you’re a fucking retard or worse, an incel if you think that she is really deserving any blame in this.

      • Anonymous says:

        Nice rant buddy.

        If you think pointing out that the woman knew what the industry was like before entering it is attributing “blame”, your reading comprehension is utterly dreadful. I’m actually not offended that you threw numerous insults my way for no reason either. If anything I’m legitimately wondering how anyone could be dumb enough to jump to that conclusion but oh well.

  • デリヘラー says:

    I know it’s harsh but she should just shut the fuck up and shake more hands with a smile on her face. Dealing with obsessed idiots is her job. Idols aren’t good singers, good actresses, good dancers, etc. They’re just mediocre at best; it’s their cute looks what sells. As long as they rely on an abusive business model (buy 1000 copies of a trash CD if you want a handshake), people like these will be their main customers. Of course, if she’s not up to the task, she can “graduate” anytime, there’s probably a few hundred girls waiting in line for her position.

      • Anonymous says:

        Gravure Idols can’t date, that’s pretty fucking terrible. They’re worried people(aka the ones that think they have a shot with said women lol) won’t buy their DVDs, Blu Rays, & Photo books or attend their errr events to sell that shit. It’s a backward way of thinking considering outside of Japan plenty of models date, get married, have kids.