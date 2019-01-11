NGT48 Idol “Doesn’t Feel Alive” After Otaku Attack

NGT48 member Maho Yamaguchi has said that she “doesn’t feel like she’s alive” after obsessed fans who attacked her outside her front door were released without charge.

NGT48 idol Maho Yamaguchi has spoken about her trauma at being attacked outside her home by otaku in December. The “fans” had waited outside her front door before grabbing her face and trying to force her inside; the pair of 25-year-old university students claimed that they wanted to have a conversation with the singer. Despite being arrested on assault charges, they were later released without charge.

Regrettably, bad behaviour by fans has become an occupational hazard for idols and seiyuu.

In addition to saying during a livestream event that she no longer feels as if she is alive, Yamaguchi has also given subtle hints that she believes other members of the band, which is a sister group to the more famous AKB48, may have had some involvement, implying that some members of the group are engaged in troubling behaviour such as releasing personal information about other idols.

Yamaguchi followed the livestream by posting several messages on Twitter relating to the attack; the tweets appear to mix explicit affection towards the group with implicit criticisms of it:

I don’t want to say these things. I don’t want to cause trouble for the people who’ve done so much for me. I’ve stayed quiet for a month because I don’t want people to hate NGT48. I asked that reports not mention that I was a member of NGT48 because the group was important to me, and also because I believed that the group would deal with the problem and remove its source. I don’t want people to hate NGT48. Many of the girls are earnest and trying their best. But I can’t stand the thought of the same thing that happened to me happening to those girls. It’s been so hard for me, and I don’t want those girls, who are so important to me, to have to go through the same thing. I’m the only one who needs to cry. I want to save them from fear and sadness. That’s why I’m telling the truth. What’s wrong with not having romantic relationships, and with just doing your best to be an idol? What’s wrong with not having a personal connection with fans? Why do people who follow the rules for this idol group have to meet with such frightening situations? Why doesn’t the group protect girls who are earnestly trying their best? Is it right to betray so many fans? I can’t understand why that’s what’s being allowed. I am sorry for startling everyone with this. Hearing what happened to me has probably been frightening for you all, and I apologize for that, but I hope that my words can be a source of strength for people who are suffering from similar situations. I pray that you will all be safe, healthy, and happy. Please don’t hate NGT48 for this. The reason it took me so long to decide to speak out is because I care about NGT48. But I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this sort of thing, and so I had no choice but to tell everyone. I am sorry. There are many girls in NGT48 who are earnest and doing their best, and I hope you’ll continue to support Team G [the NGT48 sub-team for which Yamaguchi is vice-captain] in the future.

In other tweets, Yamaguchi said that she had lost a rather significant 4kg in weight in the month since the incident and that she would not be attending an upcoming handshake event.