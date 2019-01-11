Jump Force Gets An Open Beta Test

Bandai Namco has announced that 3D Shonen Jump brawler Jump Force will be getting a multiplayer open beta running from the 18th to the 20th of January for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The characters available to play in the beta include Monkey D. Luffy, Himura Kenshin, Vegeta, Frieza, “Blackbeard” Marshall D. Teach, Younger Toguro, Hisoka, Gon Freecss, Sasuke Uchiha, Pegasus Seiya, Son Goku, Roronoa Zoro, Yusuke Urameshi, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Kenshiro and Naruto Uzumaki.

Players will be able to battle on five different stages: Mexico, Namek, Matterhorn, Hong Kong and New York.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on the 14th of February and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th in the Americas and Europe.