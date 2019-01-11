Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn Prologue Gets Another PV

Square Enix released another animated PV for the upcoming Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue anime detailing the life of the game’s main villain Ardyn Lucis Caelum.

The short animated sequence shows Arydn’s life as a healer and prospective king before he lost his way in pursuit of revenge and justice, which serves as the prologue to the Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn DLC.

The eye-opening PV:

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn will launch in March 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.