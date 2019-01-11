Eiichiro Oda: “One Piece = Actual Treasure, Ace Will Not Return”

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has divulged more about the future of the franchise, confirming that the fabled One Piece is an actual treasure and that Ace will never be resurrected.

Appearing on Fuji TV’s “Honma Dekka!? TV SP”, Oda mentioned that the manga would extend past 100 volumes by a slight amount before concluding; the host of the show also asked if the fabled “One Piece” treasure may in fact be “familial bonds” or something along the lines of friendship, as many fans have theorized – Oda’s response:

“It is not. I hate that kind of thing. Watching The Wizard of Oz as a child, there was a final outcome, was there not? Adventuring up to this point, if the treasure was as you’ve said… it would be pretty disappointing. I would never have such a story… the characters have been adventuring diligently, so they deserve to be given treasure. I will never accept such a goal.”

When asked if Luffy’s brother Ace would ever be brought back to life, Oda provided a solid “no” as a rebuttal.

Oda revealed that he has been thinking of how One Piece would end ever since his college days, additionally mentioning that if fans were to ever correctly predict his ending, he would change it – as he does not want to align with the expectations of readers.