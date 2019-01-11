Catherine Classic Released On PC

As expected, Atlus and Sega have officially released Catherine “Classic” on Steam, with the game being priced at $20.

Unfaithful puzzle game Catherine has been given an official $20 PC release after several weeks of rumors. Eurozone gamers will no doubt be distraught to hear that the standard conversion rate is in place, meaning that the game costs €20 in those regions. As the name suggests, Catherine Classic is a port of the PS3 version of the game rather than the upcoming “Full-Body” version.

The game has rather modest system requirements, with an i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and DX10 compliant GPU with at least 1GB of VRAM being sufficient to run the game. 20GB of storage will be required.

Fans of Japanese voice acting will no doubt be jubilant to hear that dual audio is present, despite not having been available in the PS3 version of the game.

Bizarrely, the game has had very little advertising beyond the posting of the sheep on the Steam forums for other Sega titles such as Bayonetta and Valkyria Chronicles IV, the latter of whose fans seemed to be more concerned about the continued absence of the final two DLC items.

The game’s release will no doubt lead to increased calls for ports of other Atlus titles, such as Persona 5.