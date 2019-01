Another cute new girl has entered the idol scene in the “IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage” mobile game, with the 15-year-old Akira Sunazuka sure to appeal to players due to her video game streamer status – and naturally causing artists to sketch flattering illustrations of her.

New idol Akira Sunazuka, ready to be scouted and groomed by producers (apparently she also speaks in hashtags):

Some of the many illustrations of the razor-toothed idol: