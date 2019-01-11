You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue Trailer Has Mecha & Mysteries

8 hours ago
5 Comments
by Jaster

Atlus and Vanillaware’s “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue” (a paid demo for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim) has received a brand new overview trailer briefly going over the game’s story and characters.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue will allow users to play the first 3 hours of the adventure game and control all 13 main characters. Save data from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue will not be transferable to the full 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Set in 1980, the game follows the themes of surging despair and the demise of everyday life following a destructive catastrophe and features Japanese students piloting giant robots to save the world.

The mysterious trailer presenting the story and the characters:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue will come out for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on the 14th of March, 2019. The date for the full release of the game has yet to be revealed.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

