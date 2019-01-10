You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Virtual YouTubers Joining Smartphone “Walking RPG”

8 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

Of all the things to collaborate with, numerous virtual YouTubers have enlisted into “Teku-Teku Teku-Teku”, a smartphone RPG that revolves around players walking about in the real world, which at least guarantees fitness to those who wouldn’t go outside of their own accord.

Along with Kizuna Ai, multiple other virtual YouTubers will be making an appearance in the game – a short CM:

The virtual YouTubers scheduled to appear in February:

The ones slated to arrive in March:

The final two to debut in May:

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

4 Comments