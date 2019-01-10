That’s How Mafia Works Meme Sweeps The Internet

Internet users that woke up in the early days of 2019 might have noticed a surge of a very peculiar phrase: “That’s How Mafia Works”, along the emergence of several image edits showing various members of a crime syndicate “leveling up”.

This new phenomenon was brought on by video ads for the mobile crime underworld management game “Mafia City”. While the title itself is a fairly standard free-to-play simulator that can be found almost anywhere on the mobile app stores, its video advertisements are a whole different story.

The “Mafia City” ads present certain aspects of the real title’s gameplay whilst exaggerating others or downright including fabricated features for comedic effect. The videos use what looks like stock models for most of its characters coupled with terribly dated animation.

What makes the videos so brilliant and what most likely made them go viral in the first place, is the direction and ultimately bizarre, surreal and nonsensical scenarios the characters find themselves in.

YouTuber “Averroes” compiled all the incredibly comedic Mafia City ads into one hilarious video: