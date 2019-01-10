You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Switch VS. Xbox 360 Comparison

2 hours ago
7 Comments
by Jaster

A graphical fidelity video has emerged for the upcoming Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition comparing the Switch version with the original Xbox 360 release.

The six-minute video shows all the significant graphical changes between the two versions and also showcases dialogue, exploration and combat scenes (Switch version on the left, 360 version on the right):

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will come out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on January 11th, 2019.

7 Comments