Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Switch VS. Xbox 360 Comparison

A graphical fidelity video has emerged for the upcoming Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition comparing the Switch version with the original Xbox 360 release.

The six-minute video shows all the significant graphical changes between the two versions and also showcases dialogue, exploration and combat scenes (Switch version on the left, 360 version on the right):

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will come out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on January 11th, 2019.