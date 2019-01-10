Spice & Wolf VR Gets New Screenshots & Physical Coin Rewards

Team SpicyTails has revealed a new set of screenshots and photos of the physical coin reward for backers of the Spice & Wolf VR Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter campaign surpassed its initial goal of $73,485 and is currently sitting at over $220,000 in gathered funds.

The developers have prepared a special “monetary” reward for the backers in the form of coin currency used in the anime, manga and light novel series.

The new screenshots and the freshly-made coins:

Spice & Wolf VR will come out for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PC Oculus Quest and also PlayStation VR sometime in early 2019.