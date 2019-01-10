You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Song Of Memories Dated For PS4, Canceled On Switch

8 hours ago
25 Comments
by Rift

Visual novel Song Of Memories, which was forced to remove any instance of text alluding to the age of its characters and the word “school” to “academy”, has been canceled on the Switch, with the reason being due to development issues.

PQubeGames first announced on Twitter that a release date has been confirmed for the PS4 version of the game (February 1st in EU and US):

Though they also, unfortunately, had to declare the Nintendo Switch version canceled:

PQubeGames confirmed that the game’s censorship also applies to the French version:

The developer cited porting issues to have been the major hurdle behind this decision, though critics might be quick to blame the censorship demanded by supposedly the ratings boards “clogging up their schedule”:

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

25 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    I smell something fishy. The Switch is by no means the strongest console out there, but it’s certainly capable of running visual novels. So, either A. they’re completely incompetent as developers, or B. they’re hiding something. I’ve seen multiple others ask for details and they spew the same thing.

  • Anonymous says:

    How could you have an issue porting a visual novel for the Switch? The Switch is many times more powerful than the Vita and that has 100s. The Vita is many times more powerful than the PSP and that has 100s more.

    I call bullshit. PQube are just being fags.

  • Vastrodon64 says:

    that’s got to be BS in every way, 50/70 hours for a game genre that has little to no game play at all? Dragon Ball FighterZ can do well in 2D just fine and the graphics was not demanding for it on switch. If the Switch is doing really that bad, then it’s basically the Wii U all over again and it’s all because Nintendo is wasting their time promoting the god damn 3DS and their damn online service that isn’t functioning well, like they wasted their time making the Switch for nothing letting so many of their fans down and that’s really sad man I feel very sorry for those players that bought a switch for their families to play with!

  • Anonymous says:

    Something smells. The Switch isn’t a powerhouse by any metric, but as proven by the countless otome VNs on the eShop, it’s certainly capable of running games like this. Hell, Grandma’s Pentium could run a visual novel.

  • Anonymous says:

    Never buy a PQube title on release as they drop in value very quickly. I haven’t paid more than ten pounds for Akiba’s Beat on the PS4/Vita, Chaos;Child on the PS4/Vita, Gal Gun on the PS4/Vita, or the Steins;Gate games. The UK retailer GAME usually has them for £9.99 around 12 months after release. Infact you can pick up Gal Gun 2 for around £14 at the moment at some retailers on the Switch and that came out April 2018 in the UK.

      • Anonymous says:

        PQube games drop much faster in a shorter space of time. It’s just common to find their titles around £9.99 more often after around 12 months. They’re not games that you’d buy and keep on a shelf for a few months, play and hope to sell on for a profit.

        Retailers generally heavily discount PQube titles in less than 3-6 months. I just haven’t seen anything from them dip below the £9.99 mark to date.

  • Anonymous says:

    lol and now no one will be buying it they must feel real smart to make up some bs lie in saying they couldn’t put it on switch smh

    hopefully the bs that going on with anime games stops sooner than later or its gonna be really rough for anime games but the people that support censorship seem to not understand this censorship is gonna affect all gaming soon enough if it continues to get worst giving the sjw’s and all the other tards what they want and end up killing gaming as a whole

    but lets hope people start to realize and stop being dumb about things cause its pretty serious especially at this point things really needs to turn around and get this dumb sensitivity bs and stop

    but yeah hopefully 2019 will be a much better year than 2018