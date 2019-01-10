Song Of Memories Dated For PS4, Canceled On Switch

Visual novel Song Of Memories, which was forced to remove any instance of text alluding to the age of its characters and the word “school” to “academy”, has been canceled on the Switch, with the reason being due to development issues.

PQubeGames first announced on Twitter that a release date has been confirmed for the PS4 version of the game (February 1st in EU and US):

Though they also, unfortunately, had to declare the Nintendo Switch version canceled:

PQubeGames confirmed that the game’s censorship also applies to the French version:

The developer cited porting issues to have been the major hurdle behind this decision, though critics might be quick to blame the censorship demanded by supposedly the ratings boards “clogging up their schedule”: