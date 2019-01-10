Shield Hero Fans Worry About Censorship Amidst English Dub Delay

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari‘s English dub has been delayed to an unmentioned date, immediately leading many to theorize that the controversy surrounding the first episode might have been the cause.

The official English Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari (The Rising of the Shield Hero‏) Twitter account delivered the sad news:

Many commenters naturally began to suspect that Crunchyroll might be attempting to alter the dialogue to “better fit the western audience”:

While no reason was given for this delay, the theory of Crunchyroll wanting to change some of the lines in the episode is not too farfetched considering they previously removed a sexy feature from the Danmachi mobile game because it “wasn’t appropriate for a western audience” and then deemed their actions to not be censorship.