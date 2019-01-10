New “Puni Virgin Zero” Onahole Trains You to be Senpai in the Sheets

I love the variety that onaholes from Japan offer us. Toys that simulate sex with a virgin. Dual-use toys that let us experience two sisters at the same time. Toys based on our favorite 2D anime waifus. And now, an onahole that seeks to train us to last longer, so we can have more satisfying sex with a real partner, with the Puni Virgin Zero training onahole.

All onaholes basically have three features: firmness, meaning how firm the materials they’re made from; tightness, meaning the actual size of the space provided for you; and stimulation level, meaning how much the internal design will stimulate you to orgasm, a range between まったり mattari (comfortable) or 高刺激 koushigeki (highly stimulative). Ratings for how firm, how tight and how stimulative each onahole is are usually, though not always, printed on the sides of the boxes. As you buy onaholes, you’ll generally get a sense for what works best for you.

The point of the Puni Virgin Zero is to bring the “sensitivity” of the onahole all the way down to zero, essentially giving you the least possible stimulation as you use the toy, for the purpose of sexual training and ejaculation control. For the same reason that being inside a woman can provide so much stimulation that things end way faster than we want them to, it can be “too easy” to come with an onahole. This unique toy gives us the chance to fap with a toy that helps us learn to control and last longer.

There are two features to the Puni Virgin Zero onahole training system. First, the interior of the toy is a smooth shaft, rather than the various twists and turns and even internal tentacles that can be found inside other toys, allowing you to slowly train yourself to maintain better erections and last longer without finishing too quickly. Additionally, three sizes of silicone cock rings are included, which you can wear while training to help yourself last longer. The ability to train yourself without the pressures that come during sex can potentially revolutionalize our lives.

The Puni Virgin Zero is made in Japan by PxExE / G Project, in accordance with all guidelines and manufacturing laws. Starter lotion is included, though we stock all the best personal lotion from Japan if you want to pick up a bottle. To clean, just wipe out with tissues 4-5 times until completely dry inside, and store in a dry place such as a cardboard box.

A patient girl is ready to train you to be a better lover. Come find the Puni Virgin Zero toy now!

