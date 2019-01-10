You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Kemurikusa Unleashing Action & Cuteness

9 hours ago
11 Comments
by Rift

Kemono Friends director Tatsuki has finally debuted his next anime, Kemurikusa, delivering to loyal fans a deluge of action scenes and some occasional cuteness as the first episode unleashes a myriad of maids (and some hideous monsters).

Omake:

Tags

Anime, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

11 Comments