Kakegurui 2 Makes An Expressive Return

12 hours ago
15 Comments
by Rift

The ridiculous faces of Kakegurui have made a return with the anime’s 2nd season, once again thrusting the main heroine into another harm-inducing gambling game and depicting all sorts of emotions through the aforementioned expressions.

Omake:

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

15 Comments