Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen Coming To The Switch

Capcom has announced Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will be heading over to the Nintendo Switch in spring of 2019.

This new edition of the fantasy action RPG will include all previously released extra content and DLC, as well as the “Dark Arisen” expansion.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen first released as an enhanced version of the original Dragon’s Dogma in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The title got further re-releases in 2016 for the PC and 2017 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The announcement trailer for the new Nintendo Switch version of the game:

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 23rd of April, 2019.