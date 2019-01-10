Crazed Beijing Man Injures 20 Elementary School Children

A crazed China man injured twenty elementary school children with a hammer in a vicious attack at a Beijing school, fortunately killing no one and with investigators currently finding no known motive behind his sickening assault.

Occurring at the “Beijing No.1 Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School”, three of the innocent victims were grievously maimed, though are currently in a stable condition – the attacker has since been apprehended and arrested.

It is believed that the criminal used to be a maintenance worker at the school, but the Xicheng district has stated that it will be cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

This follows a more gruesome incident where a man injured twelve children with a knife at a nursery, resulting in his execution – there was also another incident where a China man killed seven children and claimed it as revenge against the bullies in his childhood.