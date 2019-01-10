Pettanko enthusiasts in need of more flat surfaces to worship need look no further as this delightful goddess has come to their rescue, with her various kinky outfits sure to also satisfy should her cutting board chest not prove adequate.
12 Comments
-
Goddamn it, they removed her account.
-
Flat and smooth.
Perfection.
-
Awww~~~~~~, so sweeeeet!^^
-
Anvil san
-
Oh yes let me take a closeup of my pussy for you all to see, then not let you see it.
Silly Japan, when will you learn?
-
same as here sankakucomplex com 2018 11 08 pretty-pettanko-goddess-supremely-kinky
-
honestly these nudes are just gross, the censorship makes it especially bad…
-
>>>>>>>>>>>Goddess
-
Its a man. Like all these asians. Traps.
-
You are fucking retarded.
-
This dude had really nice pkastic surgery. The vagina looks great, It’s a shame he run out of money when he had to put boob implants.
-
Can you shut the fuck up already, dick loving retard?
You can’t really be more feminine than this girl, boobs or not.
Leave a Comment