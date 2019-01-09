You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Resident Evil 2 One-Shot Demo Is A Timed 30-Minute Challenge

3 hours ago
7 Comments
by Jaster

A recent Capcom press release has revealed Resident Evil 2 will be getting a time-limited challenge demo.

To promote the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom has decided to give their fans and expectant players a treat in the form of a time-limited 30-minute demo that ends with a brand new cinematic trailer. The demo will come out on the 11th of January and be available for download until the 31st of the same month.

An overview of the timed demo:

Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes. If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.

The end of the demo reveals a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants. While players cannot restart the playable demo after their time is up, there are no limitations on how many times the trailer can be viewed.

In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.

The promotional trailer for the demo:

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

7 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    If you really want to put a Japanese name on your profile give preference to kanji type “桜”(Sakura) or “真”(Makoto). Only the Katakana alphabet is used when it comes to foreigners’ names, when it is a Japanese origin name, the kanji is used.

    • デリヘラー says:

      Hey, it means they’re confident the game’s development will be at the stage it can actually run and be playable for half an hour! Others want you to pay before receiving an early release full of game breaking bugs they may eventually patch at some point, if the game sells well and paid DLC looks like a profitable option.

      • Anonymous says:

        You’re giving them too much credit that they got 30 minutes worth of content working properly. After all, they don’t want you to play it again once you’ve expired the allotted time. However, you can watch the pre-rendered trailer as much as you want, they’re at least confident in that.