Resident Evil 2 One-Shot Demo Is A Timed 30-Minute Challenge

A recent Capcom press release has revealed Resident Evil 2 will be getting a time-limited challenge demo.

To promote the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom has decided to give their fans and expectant players a treat in the form of a time-limited 30-minute demo that ends with a brand new cinematic trailer. The demo will come out on the 11th of January and be available for download until the 31st of the same month.

An overview of the timed demo:

Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes. If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached. The end of the demo reveals a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants. While players cannot restart the playable demo after their time is up, there are no limitations on how many times the trailer can be viewed. In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.

The promotional trailer for the demo:

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.